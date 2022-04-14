ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. 497,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

