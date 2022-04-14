Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.79 and traded as high as C$19.05. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 2,917 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$317.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

