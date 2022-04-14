Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACN stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.59. 2,081,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,322. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

