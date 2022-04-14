Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.48. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 211,402 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
