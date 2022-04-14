Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.48. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 211,402 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

