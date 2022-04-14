Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 5,947,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,956. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

