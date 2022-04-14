AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 7% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.28. 20,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 928,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

