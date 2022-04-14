adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €348.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

