adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €348.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
