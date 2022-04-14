Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.06. 73,240,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,392,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

