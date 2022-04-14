Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 77,627,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,229,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

