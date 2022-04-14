Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.
Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.