Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

