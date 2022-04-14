Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

