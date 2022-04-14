AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. 58,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 694,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

