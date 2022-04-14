AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.72. 58,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 694,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.