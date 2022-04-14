Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 147.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

