Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.75

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

