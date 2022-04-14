Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.60 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $136.60 million and approximately $411,651.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.06 or 0.07540658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.43 or 0.99939000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041600 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

