Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.39

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 94490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.