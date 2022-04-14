Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.39

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 94490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

