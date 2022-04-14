Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.33

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.33 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 194403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -53.40.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5142149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

