Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,723. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

