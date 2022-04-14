Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

ACI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 4,415,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.