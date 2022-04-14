Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.
NYSE ACI traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 4,415,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
