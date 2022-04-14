Alliance Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $56,451.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $429,535.04 and $56,451.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07550791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.97 or 1.00009474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

