Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.83

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

