AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Director Sells $55,766.90 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $11.86 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.