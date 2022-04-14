Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 0.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 672,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

