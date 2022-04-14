Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AOSL opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

