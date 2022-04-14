Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,384.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,382.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $43.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,597.88. 1,393,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,702.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,791.49.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.