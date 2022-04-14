Alphr finance Market Cap Reaches $42,052.03 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $42,052.03 and approximately $50,462.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

