Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,400 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

