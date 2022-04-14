Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average is $275.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

