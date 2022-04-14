Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 369,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,853,684. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

