Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $305.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.