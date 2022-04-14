Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,392 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.33 and a 200 day moving average of $378.55.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

