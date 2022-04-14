Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $484,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.08. 84,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

