Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $88.04. 1,221,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,968,380. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

