Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.