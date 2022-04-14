Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 12,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

