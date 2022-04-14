AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.63

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.63 and last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 194945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.51.

ALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

