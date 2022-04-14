ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $17.96

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $16.60. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 1,765 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ALX Oncology by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

