Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.10

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

