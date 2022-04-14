Amati AIM VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Thursday. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.84. The company has a market capitalization of £227.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £7,479.96 ($9,747.15).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

