Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.83. 11,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,999. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $83.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.