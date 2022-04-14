American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,929. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

