Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAS stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,476. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. Analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

