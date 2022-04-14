AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $5,135,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.96. 1,074,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,869. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

