Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,509,000 after acquiring an additional 295,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE APH opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.