Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HT opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

