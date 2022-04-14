Analysts Anticipate Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lilium.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 36,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. Lilium has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

