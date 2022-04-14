Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.70. 440,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,548. MSCI has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

