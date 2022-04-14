Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

