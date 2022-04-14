Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.65. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.47.

PANW traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $627.04. 40,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,402. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

